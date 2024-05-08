E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Saudi Arabia: Carrying identification card 'mandatory' for pilgrims

The tweet also informed people of the different details that a single ID card can provide

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 8:04 PM

Last updated: Wed 8 May 2024, 8:16 PM

Saudi Arabia's Haj Ministry has issued an advisory urging pilgrims to carry their identification cards with them.

The authority said in a tweet that carrying the pilgrim identification card helps authorities single out unregistered pilgrims.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The tweet also informed people of the different details that a single ID card can provide, which are:


- Information on the leader of the pilgrim's group

- The service providing company affiliated with it

- Residence located in the Holy Sites

- Personal information of the Haj pilgrim

The authority added that this "card is mandatory and must be carried throughout the Haj period", from the pilgrim's arrival till departure.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World