Saudi Arabia: Automated vehicle launched to monitor vehicle used by Haj pilgrims

Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 3:08 PM

Saudi Arabia's Transport General Authority has introduced an automated monitoring vehicle for the first time during this year's Haj season.

The vehicle will oversee all transportation means used by pilgrims in Makkah, Madinah, and other holy sites, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday. This will help ensure compliance with regulations, standards, and quality of transportation offered to Haj pilgrims.

Developed through integrated national efforts, the automated monitoring vehicle uses mobile surveillance cameras to accurately identify, with a precision rate of 99 percent, the details of vehicles such as buses, taxis, and trucks during the Haj season, ensuring that transport services for the pilgrims are safe and reliable.

Meanwhile, security patrols in Makkah have apprehended four Saudi residents, from Pakistan and Myanmar, who were trying to defraud pilgrims.

The individuals were promoting bogus Haj packages and selling counterfeit Haj permits and bracelets. Authorities seized money, seals, mobile phones, and computers used for their fraudulent activities.The suspects were referred to the Public Prosecution, said the SPA report.