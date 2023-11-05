Saudi Arabia arrests over 16,000 for residency, labour law violations within a week

National Security Advisor calls the death of thousands of Palestinian civilians in Israeli bombardment a tragedy
Saudi Arabia has carried out joint field campaigns throughout the Kingdom to locate and arrest violators of residency, labour, and border security rules in the country.
The Ministry of Interior said that joint field campaigns were carried out throughout the week to find and catch the 16,695 violators.
Out of the total, 10,518 were booked for violating residency laws, 3,953 for violating border security rules, and 2,224 for violating labour laws.
Eighteen people were arrested for helping transport or harbouring residency violators.
According to Saudi media, anyone who helps bring illegal residents into the country and offers them accommodation faces up to 15 years in prison, and a fine up to SR1 million.
ALSO READ:
National Security Advisor calls the death of thousands of Palestinian civilians in Israeli bombardment a tragedy
Police say an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire around 3am in the neighbourhood of Ybor City
It aims to explore the vital role of culture in the prosperity of cities and establish the foundations for sustainable development
The quake was at a depth of 94 km
At the start of his presidency in 2017, he imposed sweeping restrictions on entry of travellers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Sudan
According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time
He is the first major candidate to leave a race that has been dominated by his former boss-turned-rival, Donald Trump
Russia dismisses the initiative as biased as Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan wins support from more countries