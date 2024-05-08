Saudi Arabia announces e-visa entry permit for citizens of 3 countries

Photo: AP file

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 8:49 PM

Saudi Arabia has broadened its electronic visa (e-visa) accessibility to include citizens from three new countries.

The citizens of these countries now have the flexibility to apply for their visas online or acquire them upon arrival at Saudi entry points. This expansion increases the total number of eligible countries to 66. The new countries are Barbados, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and Grenada.

In addition to citizens from the newly included countries, the tourist visa has been extended to residents of the US, the UK, and the EU, as well as visit visa holders from the US, UK, and the Schengen area.

Furthermore, residents of GCC countries are eligible for the visa, facilitating various travel purposes such as tourism, Umrah pilgrimage, visiting family and friends, and participating in a range of events, exhibitions, and conferences.

Saudi Arabia has also introduced transit visas for travellers on Saudia and flynas airlines, allowing a 96-hour stay in the Kingdom before continuing their journey.

The Ministry of Tourism introduced the visit visa in September 2019 as part of a broader initiative to showcase Saudi Arabia’s rich tourist offerings, engage visitors in cultural experiences and promote international interaction.

