Saudi Arabia: 11 Asians arrested for financial fraud, sentenced to seven years in jail

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 4:44 PM

Eleven Asian expatriates have been arrested on charges of financial fraud in Saudi Arabia.

The accused would send text messages to victims to communicate with them. Under the guise of asking them to update their bank details, they would obtain their personal data and access their bank accounts.

The accused were then arrested and sentenced to seven years in prison and will be deported after they serve their sentence.

The Public Prosecution has said that it will continue to protect residents' finances from criminals and will demand for severe penalties for those accused in such cases.

