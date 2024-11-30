2 Saudi citizens sentenced to death over terror crimes, treason

Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 30, has issued a statement informing its citizens and residents of a death sentence being carried out against two Saudi nationals, Muhammad bin Dhafer bin Thamer Al-Amri and Abdullah bin Khader bin Abdullah Al-Ghamdi.

The Saudi nationals were accused of committing "criminal acts that involved betraying their country, joining a terrorist entity, planning to carry out terrorist operations inside and outside the Kingdom, and possessing weapons with the intent of corruption, assault, and disrupting the security and stability of society".

In a statement, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior revealed that one of the accused converted his house into a safe haven for terrorists, where they could meet, hide weapons and ammunition, and receive financial support for their activities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The accused were brought to court, where a verdict was issued confirming their guilt. They were then sentenced to death. This ruling was later upheld by the Supreme Court.