Video: 1 killed in Saudi flash flood as bridge partially washes away

Several people were also reportedly injured in the bridge collapse

By AFP

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 8:20 AM

Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 8:57 AM

A flash flood from the mountains of southwestern Saudi Arabia swept away part of a bridge in Jizan province, killing one person on Saturday, state media reported.

State television news channel Al-Ekhbariya aired images of two vehicles caught up in the floodwaters, one of them crushed by a collapsed bridge support.


It said several people were also injured in the bridge collapse at an important crossroads inland from the Red Sea port city of Jizan.

The National Centre for Meteorology warned Saturday that more heavy rainfall was still to come in Jizan province, with thunderstorms forecast in the mountains.

Jizan province has starkly different climates. The narrow coastal plain along the Red Sea experiences some of the highest temperatures in Saudi Arabia, but the mountains inland, which rise to 3,000 metres (10,000 feet), are much cooler, with significant rainfall even in summer.

