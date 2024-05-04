Renowned Saudi poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen passes away at 75

New measures to be in place until Israel allows uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, said Turkey's trade ministry
Famous Saudi poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen passed away at the age of 75.
Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, mourned the passing of the poet by posting on X.
"May God have mercy on the poet, His Royal Highness Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen, and forgive him and place him in spacious paradise... My condolences to his honourable family and children... sad news and I feel I have lost a father of mine."
Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan, too mourned his passing.
"May God have mercy on the poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen," Sheikh Hamdan posted on X.
