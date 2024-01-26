UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Police foil terrorist attack planned on places of worship in Kuwait

The defendants were referred to necessary authorities

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 8:13 AM

Authorities foiled a terrorist attack planned on places of worship in Kuwait, the country's Ministry of Interior posted on X.

The terrorist cell intended to target places of worship belonging to the Shiite community, as well as harming people.

Security services tracked the three members by following them, monitoring their movements and arresting them. All three were of Arab nationality.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The defendants were referred to the Public Prosecution to take legal measures against them.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World