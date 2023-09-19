Police bust 2 online scamming networks, issue warning to residents in Kuwait

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 10:34 PM

Through search and investigative operations, the General Department of Criminal Investigation in Kuwait has successfully identified and apprehended two separate networks comprising eight individuals of different nationalities, all specialising in online fraud schemes targeting unsuspecting individuals.

After obtaining the necessary legal permissions, these individuals were taken into custody. It was revealed that they had been deceiving unsuspecting people by enticing them to provide personal loans. The scammers promised them loan approval within 48 hours of submitting the application. In exchange for this seemingly quick loan processing, victims had to open multiple bank accounts and turn them over to the fraudsters. Subsequently, these criminals would illicitly manipulate the bank accounts and use them in various fraudulent activities.

On Tuesday, Kuwait's General Department of Security Relations and Media announced that, following these arrests, the department has made significant progress in the ongoing efforts by security forces to combat various forms of criminal activities, apprehend wrongdoers, and uphold the integrity of the law.

In another development, a separate criminal group was apprehended by the police. This organised syndicate collaborated with individuals outside Kuwait, operating through a smartphone application. They duped individuals under the guise of a fake official website, posing as the "Ministry of Commerce - Consumer Protection." Their modus operandi involved creating bank payment links for nominal sums in return for facilitating the filing of commercial complaints. However, once in possession of the victims' personal data through these fake websites, they misused their bank accounts for unlawful activities.

During the search operation, many devices, numerous bank cards, and phone numbers belonging to unrelated individuals were discovered, all used in the fraudulent operations. These findings have been handed over to the appropriate authorities to take the necessary actions against the culprits.

The public is urged to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with applications of unknown origins or unreliable websites. This precautionary measure will help ensure that individuals are not unwittingly exposed to fraud and other illicit activities.

ALSO READ: