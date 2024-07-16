2 Pakistanis killed, many injured in Oman shooting; embassy issues alert

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 1:13 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 2:37 PM

Four people were killed and several wounded by gunfire near a mosque in Oman, police said on Tuesday. The Pakistani foreign ministry confirmed that two Pakistani nationals were also killed in "attack" in Wadi al-Kabir, in the governorate of the capital city Muscat.

In a statement, the Pakistani authorities said, "Our Embassy in Oman remains in contact with Omani authorities for identification and repatriation of the mortal remains of the two Pakistanis who perished in the attack. It has also opened a helpline to respond to queries from the community and to facilitate them in Oman.

"Pakistan has offered all possible assistance to Omani authorities in the investigation and to bring to justice those responsible for the heinous attack."

Ambassador Imran Ali visited local hospitals to inquire about the well-being of injured Pakistanis. Earlier in the day, Imran Ali, took to X earlier to urge citizens in the country to avoid travelling to Wadi Al Kabir, as "the area has been cordoned off".

In the minute-long video, he also said that he has visited "three-four hospitals" to visit those injured in the incident. Ali added, "All those injured are relatively safe".

Emergency numbers have been provided for all those staying in Oman, any citizen with an injured relative can get in touch with the embassy through the numbers listed below:

Abdul Samad: 92040038

Khadim Hussain: 98577355

Aamir Safdar: +923225251612

Syed Nisarul Haq: 94981966

Atiq Ahmed: 0045 9976

Mudassir: 91391584

To contact the Ambassador, Saifullah: 92109432

Arrangements have also been made to donate blood to injured Pakistani citizens who may be in need.