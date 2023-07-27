Oman reforms labour law: 182-day sick leave, 98-day maternity leave, part-time work options introduced

The new format will expand boundaries of content creation for everyone and tap into the creativity seen in comments and captions, the Chinese-owned company said
The Sultanate of Oman has introduced sweeping changes to its labour law, with priority given to its citizens and employees granted a host of new and extended paid leaves.
It was a landmark decision that both employers and staff have lauded, saying it would modernise rules and address key aspects of employment in the country, according to local media reports.
Major reforms that were made under Royal Decree No. 53 of 2023 included extended leaves for parents, caregivers, and those who are sick. Part-time employment was introduced, and regulations were set in managing redundancies in the workplace.
Here are some of the highlights of Oman's new labour law:
These leave benefits are given to employees each year under the new law:
The law now allows employees to temporarily work for another employer — a decision aimed at easing business operations and reducing recruitment costs.
Employers may terminate an employee's contract if he/she fails to achieve performance and productivity goals. The worker shall be notified about areas of inefficiency and given no less than six months to address them.
Business owners are also required to establish a performance appraisal system.
Expat employees can be terminated if an Omani worker is employed to replace them in the same position. This provision seeks to facilitate the process of 'Omanisation', according to the government.
A dedicated rest space should be created in establishments with more than 25 female employees.
ALSO READ:
The new format will expand boundaries of content creation for everyone and tap into the creativity seen in comments and captions, the Chinese-owned company said
The discovery of ancient, handcrafted ornaments revives a longstanding debate about the arrival of the earliest Americans
The giant world Halla should have been swallowed by its star long ago. Scientists now think they know how the planet cheated death
The 39-year-old billionaire has announced the special achievement on Instagram
Here is a list of countries that have condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark
The president of the American Psychiatric Association answers questions about a new recommendation to screen all adults under 65 for anxiety
A total of 54 migrants swam out to an inflatable dinghy off El Kallat beach near Nador but the boat hit the rocks in heavy seas
The suspect was highly intoxicated and had been thrown out for disrespecting women there