Oman: Flights delayed as Salalah International Airport temporarily closed amid harsh weather

Flights between Salalah and Muscat are experiencing delays, Oman's flag carrier said in a statement on August 17.
The airline added that amid adverse weather conditions, Salalah International Airport has been temporarily closed.
The airline is "making every effort to minimise disruptions," Oman Air said in a statement.
The airline also advised passengers to check their flight status on Oman Air's website or through contacting the call centre. The airline further apologised for any inconvenience caused.
