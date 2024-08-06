Oman: Child found dead as raging wadi sweeps over road amid heavy rains

Photo for illustrative purpose only

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 10:56 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM

A child died in Oman on Tuesday after being swept away in a wadi amid heavy rains taking place across the Sultanate, as per the Royal Oman Police.

Police initially received a report of five people trapped inside a vehicle in Wadi Andam stream on the Azki-Sinaw road.

Four of them were rescued and transported to Ibra Reference Hospital by police ambulance. A child swept away and was later found dead.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Residents have been advised to not cross valleys and remain careful.

During the early hours of the morning, police carried out an operation to rescue two people who were trapped after they were swept away in Wadi Bani Hani in the Wilayat of Rustaq, and transported them to a safe place.