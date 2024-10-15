Oman authorities rescue people trapped in vehicles, house amid flooded valleys

The authorities have urged residents to stay indoors; earlier, distance learning and remote work were also implemented in some areas
Photo: Oman's Civil Defence and Ambulance/X
As Oman is hit by tropical depression in the Arabian Sea, alerts have been issued and heavy rainfall can be seen in some areas. The authorities have begun rescue operations as people find themselves trapped at home or in vehicles amid flooded valleys.
Oman's Department of Civil Defence and Ambulance carried out a rescue of 4 people after their vehicle was stuck in valley in Sur state, in the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.
Earlier, teams also rescued a family trapped in a house in the Sur state as rainfall reached high levels.
Authorities continued relentless efforts to rescue as they responded to a report of two people stuck in a vehicle.
In another incident in Sur, three people trapped in their vehicle were rescued. All the people are in good health, the authority said.
Authorities have urged citizens and residents to stay indoors and monitor official updates regarding the weather conditions and safety measures.
Rainfall of different intensities can be seen in various areas of the country. Earlier, the national centre for early warning of multiple hazards forecast heavy rainfall of 40-90 mm across several regions.
In response, the National Committee for Managing Emergency Situations announced the suspension of work and school activities, and transition to remote learning for some on October 15.
Distance learning will take place for all higher education institutions, and government and private schools in some governorates in Oman on Wednesday, October 16, due to the weather conditions, the country's NCEM announced.
Earlier, Oman announced the suspension of work and schools in both the public and private sectors on Tuesday, October 15, in response to a severe weather alert affecting the country, with some governorates transitioning to remote learning.
