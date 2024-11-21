Oman: 2 citizens dead, 22 injured in traffic pile-up

The multiple-vehicle collision took place during morning hours on the road linking Ibra and Al Mudhaibi
A traffic pile up in Oman led to the death of two citizens and injury of 22 people on Thursday as per the Sultanate's police.
The multiple-vehicle collision took place during morning hours on the road linking Ibra and Al Mudhaibi.
The incident involved seven vehicles in which 22 individuals suffered light to moderate injuries. These people were initially taken to Ibra Hospital.
The Emergency Case Management Centre at the Ministry of Health said it would be transferring critical cases to nearby hospitals such as Nizwa, Sur, Khawla, and University Medical City.
The authority called on all citizens and residents to exercise caution when driving, especially over long distances, and to follow traffic instructions issued by the competent authorities in the Sultanate of Oman.
