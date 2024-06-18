Nine patients killed in hospital fire in northern Iran

The fire in Rasht hospital comes after a fire broke out at Gandhi Hospital in Tehran on January 25, 2024. Photo: AFP file

At least nine patients died Tuesday when a fire tore through a hospital in Iran's northern city of Rasht, state media said.

The fire at Ghaem Hospital broke out at 1:30 am (2200 GMT on Monday), state broadcaster IRIB said, adding that it had been put out and investigators were working to determine what had caused it.

"Unfortunately, nine people lost their lives in this fire accident," said Mohammad Taghi Ashobi, president of the Gilan University of Medical Sciences in Rasht.

He told state TV that "most of the patients who died... were hospitalised in the intensive care unit".

According to the reports, the hospital has 250 beds and 142 of them were occupied at the time of the fire.