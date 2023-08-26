Former airline boss takes over six weeks after his conservative National Party won national elections
The Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that the The General Directorate of Traffic will start implementing automated monitoring for traffic violations in Qatar.
The move will take place from September 3, 2023.
It emphasised on the monitory technology being used to catch those violating seat belt laws, as well those using mobile phones while driving.
The authority informed motorists of the upcoming change through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In a video shared, it has explained how radar systems will be monitoring whether drivers in their cars are using mobile phones, as well as if they're buckled up or not.
The surveillance will be taking place 24x7.
Motorists have been advised to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to keeps themselves, as well as others safe.
