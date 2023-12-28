New Covid-19 J.1 strain detected in Kuwait

After the Charles University firing that killed 14 people, the country is likely to tighten its gun law
The new Covid-19 J.1 strain has been detected in Kuwait, as revealed by the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health on Thursday.
According to the Kuwait New Agency, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the discovery of the variant was not something to 'worry' about. He further said that no 'extraordinary' preventive measures were currently in place, adding that there is a rise in seasonal viruses and breathing illnesses during this time of the year.
Those who feel any symptoms have been advised to distance themselves from others and seek medical consultation, especially if the patient notices an increase in the symptoms.
Those working at medical facilities have been advised to wear a mask during working hours.
