'Moment of joy for Arabs': Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Saudi Arabia on hosting 2034 FIFA World Cup

Dubai Ruler congratulated Saudi Arabia for being awarded the host nation status for the 2034 Fifa World Cup. Football's international governing body, Fifa, confirmed the news on Wednesday.

The Kingdom will be the first country in history to host the largest edition of the World Cup, which will see the participation of 48 national teams after Fifa approved the new system for the tournament.

The decision was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino following a virtual extraordinary Congress. The 2030 and 2034 World Cups each had only a single bid and both were confirmed by acclamation.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised the Kingdom's "great ambition" and "strong will," noting that these qualities would ensure a successful and memorable tournament.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed wrote, “We congratulate my brother King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the brotherly Saudi people for this significant achievement. The Kingdom’s determination knows no bounds, and this is a proud moment for the entire Arab world, Gulf, and the broader Islamic community.”

He also congratulated King Mohammed VI of Morocco, along with Spain and Portugal, on securing the bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The combined proposal from Morocco, Spain and Portugal will see the 2030 World Cup take place across three continents and six nations, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting celebratory games to mark the tournament's centenary.

Four years later, Saudi Arabia will become the second nation from the Middle East to host the quadrennial tournament, 12 years after Qatar staged the 2022 edition, which was won by Argentina.