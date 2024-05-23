Missile attack targets commercial vessel off Yemen's coast

A 73-year-old British man died and the hospitals said 104 people were injured during the flight that was headed for Singapore from London
A missile attack targeted a commercial vessel transiting southwest of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah without causing any damage or casualties, maritime security firms said on Thursday.
The vessel was "suspiciously approached" 68 nautical miles (125 kilometres) off Hodeidah, Ambrey said, without identifying the ship or the flag that it was flying.
"The vessel had undergone what she described as a 'missile attack' at the location," it added, noting that "no injuries or damages were reported".
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, run by the Royal Navy, also reported an incident at the same location, with "a missile impacting the water in close proximity" to the ship.
"Vessel and all crew are safe and proceeding to next port of call," it said in an advisory.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched a flurry of attacks against ships since November
The group, which controls the Yemeni capital Sanaa and much of the country's Red Sea coast, say their campaign is in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza war.
Their attacks have prompted US and British reprisal strikes and the formation of an international naval coalition to protect the vital trade route.
On Wednesday, US military forces shot down four drones in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
"It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to US coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM posted on social media platform X.
