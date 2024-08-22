Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits Kuwait, followed by aftershock

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 8:15 AM

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck northern Kuwait on Wednesday evening, as per the Kuwait National Seismic Network (KNSN), affiliated to Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR).

In a news statement, the KNSN said the quake was 6km deep.

A 2.2- magnitude aftershock took place at 6.33pm the same evening at the same location and at the same depth, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

ALSO READ: