Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits Kuwait, followed by aftershock

The quake was 6km deep, as per the Kuwait National Seismic Network

By Wam

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 8:15 AM

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck northern Kuwait on Wednesday evening, as per the Kuwait National Seismic Network (KNSN), affiliated to Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR).

In a news statement, the KNSN said the quake was 6km deep.


A 2.2- magnitude aftershock took place at 6.33pm the same evening at the same location and at the same depth, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

