Kuwait: Women sponsors, their 'overstaying' husbands, kids to be deported for visit visa violations

In a post on X, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said it will not spare violators of the residency law, which include both 'sponsor and sponsored'

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:46 PM

Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:54 PM

Kuwait has arrested and ordered deportation of a number of violators of visit visas for exceeding the legal period of their stay in the country. Their sponsors, too, face similar consequences despite possessing valid residency.

Those who will be deported are mostly families including wives, husbands and children, the country's Ministry of Interior said in a post on X.


According to authorities, a group of women residing in the country requested visas for their husbands and children and made them enter the country for a “family visit”. However, those families overstayed in the country, and accordingly, necessary legal measures were taken against them.

In the post on X, the Ministry of Interior further said it will spare no effort in acting against violators of the residency law, which include both “the sponsors and the sponsored”. It stressed that all such violators will be sent out of the country for non-compliance with the law.

The MoI said it is most important for visit visa holders to adhere to the validity period of their visa and not exceed the period of time specified for staying in the country that is based on the type of their visit.

