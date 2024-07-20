Kuwait: Restaurant closed after outbreak of food poisoning cases

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 7:08 PM

A restaurant in Kuwait had been closed due to a number of food poisoning cases, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The Ministry reassured reassures everyone that those affected by the food poisoning have already recovered, while some are still recovering.

In addition to the food poisoning cases, there have been rumours about cases of schistosomiasis also known as 'snail fever' in some restaurants.

In a social media post, the authority denied the rumours. The rumours about the spread of schistosomiasis were unfounded, as schistosomiasis is a parasite that's usually transmitted by swimming in polluted fresh water.