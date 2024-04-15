UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Kuwait names Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as prime minister

Former PM Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah resigned in April only a few months after he was designated to form a government

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 3:46 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 3:48 PM

Kuwait's Emir on Monday appointed Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as prime minister, state news agency KUNA reported.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah resigned in April only a few months after he was designated to form a government. His resignation was a procedural move after a new parliament was elected that month, the fourth since December 2020.


The OPEC producer, which bans political parties, has one of the most open political systems in the Gulf.

ALSO READ



More news from World