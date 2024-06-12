E-Paper

Kuwait fire: Minister orders immediate action against all building violations

At least 41 people have been killed and over 50 injured in a massive fire in a building in southern Mangaf district

Web Desk
Kuwaiti security forces outside the building that caught fire, in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 6:03 PM

Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 6:04 PM

All building violations in Kuwait would be addressed without prior warning as of Thursday, announced Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah on Wednesday, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

The warning came following a massive fire in an apartment building that killed at least 41 people and injured more than 50 others on Wednesday morning.


The building is located in Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate.

"As of tomorrow (Thursday), the Municipality and its teams will respond to all violations at all apartment buildings without prior warning," the minister told reporters while inspecting the fire site.

The owner of the building has been arrested and will be in custody until the investigation into the cause of the fire is over, the Minister said.

