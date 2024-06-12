Kuwait fire: Minister orders immediate action against all building violations

Kuwaiti security forces outside the building that caught fire, in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

All building violations in Kuwait would be addressed without prior warning as of Thursday, announced Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah on Wednesday, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

The warning came following a massive fire in an apartment building that killed at least 41 people and injured more than 50 others on Wednesday morning.

The building is located in Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate.

