Kuwait: Authority clarifies rumours of 'shooting' video circulating online

Photo: Ministry of Interior Kuwait

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 4:54 PM

A Kuwait authority on Sunday clarified the origins of a video clip circulating on social platforms.

Taking to X, the Ministry of Interior announced that the video which shows a number of people gathering and security personnel shooting in the air is an old clip, dating back to 2018.

The video was taken during the arrest of a reckless person, where the necessary measures were taken at the time, as per the authority.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

The authority has urged everyone to investigate accuracy of clips, not to circulate rumours, and to take information from their official sources.

ALSO READ: