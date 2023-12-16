Kuwait announces 40-day mourning period, 3-day closure of government offices

A liquidation phase will follow the withdrawal deadline of January 1, following a pullout ordered by Mali's military leaders
Government offices in Kuwait will be closed for three days as the state declared a 40-day mourning period over the death of its emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, on Saturday.
Work at these official departments shall resume on Wednesday, according to an advisory on the state-run Kuwait News Agency (Kuna).
During the mourning period, flags at the state's offices will be flown at half-mast.
In a separate advisory, Kuwait's royal court announced the details of Sheikh Nawaf's funeral.
Prayers will be held at the Bilal Bin Rabah Mosque tomorrow, Sunday, at 9am. The funeral — which will follow later in the morning — will be restricted to family members.
The new Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, along with other members of the royal family will be accepting condolences at Bayan Palace on Monday morning and Tuesday morning and afternoon, the royal court said in a Kuna report.
