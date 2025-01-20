Haj 2025: Saudi announces deadline to finalise services contracts for international offices

Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia has announced the deadline for Haj affairs offices in various countries to finalise their contracts for services related to the 1446 AH (2025) Haj season, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah said these contracts must be completed through the Nusuk Masar platform, designated for Hajj pilgrims from abroad, by February 14, 2025.

According to SPA, the Ministry has outlined a specific timeline for the tasks that Haj affairs offices need to execute. The contracting phase began on October 23, 2024 (20th of Rabi' Al-Thani 1446 AH).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ministry has also stressed adhering to regulations set by the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia, including requirements for air and ground transportation. It has also urged compliance with security, health, and procedural guidelines outlined in the Haj agreement between the ministry and various countries.

The ministry noted that once the deadline is over, no additional contracting will be accepted, and the actual quotas for pilgrims from various countries will be determined. The visa issuance process will commence immediately afterwards.