Haj 2024: Flying taxi launched to transport pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Photo: Saudi Press Agency

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 2:55 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 2:56 PM

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday launched the trial of a driverless air taxi that will transport pilgrims between holy sites during the Haj season.

This will be the world's first air taxi to be licensed by a civil aviation authority, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Besides shuttling Haj pilgrims from one holy site to another, air taxi services will be available to facilitate emergency travel and transport medical equipment and goods.

The trial was officially launched by Saleh Al Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi's General Authority of Civil Aviation.