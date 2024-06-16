Haj 2024: 19 pilgrims dead in Saudi as authorities warn of high temperatures

More than 50 people were injured in the incident, which occurred early on Wednesday morning
"Five Iranian pilgrims have lost their lives so far in Mecca and Medina during the hajj this year," said Iranian Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand, without specifying the cause of death.
14 Jordanian pilgrims died, and 17 others were missing during performing the Haj rituals, announced the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.
At least of six of the fatalities were heat related, the ministry said on Saturday, with temperatures predicted to reach 47℃ in Makkah on Monday.
The ministry is following up with the relevant Saudi authorities on the procedures for burying pilgrims and transporting the bodies, of those whose families wish to have their bodies transferred, to the Kingdom as soon as possible, according to the Head of the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, as per a report by Jordan News Agency (PETRA).
In addition, they're following up on the search for the 17 pilgrims who went missing.
The Saudi health ministry issued an advisory on Thursday, warning of soaring temperatures and advising pilgrims to stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors during the hottest hours of the day between 11am and 3pm.
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have also warned that pilgrims can expect average high temperatures of 44℃ during the Haj. Last year, the pilgrimage saw thousands of cases of heat stress.
Saudi Arabia has implemented heat mitigation measures, including climate-controlled areas. It distributes water, and offers advice to pilgrims on protecting themselves from the sun.
More than 10,000 heat-related illnesses were recorded last year, 10 percent of them being heat stroke, a Saudi official told AFP.
(With inputs from WAM, AFP and Reuters)
