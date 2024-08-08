E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Group of expats arrested after video of mass brawl goes viral in Oman

The clip showed chaotic scenes where multiple individuals were involved in an altercation in a market

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 7:47 PM

A group of Asians were arrested after a video clip of a mass brawl went viral in Oman.

In a swift response to a public disturbance, the North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command, supported by the Special Tasks Police Unit in Saham, apprehended a group of individuals of Asian nationalities following a violent altercation that erupted in a local market.


The incident gained widespread attention after a video clip surfaced on social media. The clip showed the chaotic scene where multiple individuals were involved in a mass brawl. The footage showed disruption in the market, alarming residents and raising concerns about public safety.

Authorities quickly identified and located the individuals involved. Legal procedures are currently underway against the detained individuals.


The police confirmed that a coordinated effort led to the arrests, which took place shortly after the video began circulating online.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World