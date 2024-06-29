Fire in refinery brought under control in Kuwait

Buckingham Palace said she was expected to make a full and swift recovery
A small fire that broke out in a refinery in Kuwait has been brought under control, Kuwait News Agency KUNA reported on Saturday.
A limited fire that broke out in one of the storage areas inside the Al-Zour refinery was fully controlled, an official spokesman for the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), told KUNA.
There were no injuries, the spokesman added.
