Eid Al Adha 2024: Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to look for crescent moon

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 2:15 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 2:18 PM

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday called on Muslims in the Kingdom to search for the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah on the evening of (29th of Dhu Al Qadda) June 6, Thursday.

In a statement, the Supreme Court of the Kingdom said: The Supreme Court wishes all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the month of Dhul-Hijjah on the evening of Thursday 11/29/1445 AH - according to the Umm Al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 6/6/2024 AD.

