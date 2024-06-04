Dubai: Simpler travel process for unified GCC visa to boost tourism, says expert

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 12:04 PM

GCC unified visa will boost travel in the region if the process of applying for them is simple, said a top aviation industry official.

“I still remember when the Schengen visa was first introduced, we saw a drop in traffic to Europe because it was so complicated to fill up and go to the embassy to get the visa," said Kamil Alawadhi, from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) speaking to Khaleej Times during a media interaction.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He added that making the travel process easier for consumers will have a positive impact. “When it is easier for passengers to process travel paperwork, the destination becomes more welcoming,” he said.

Kamil, the Regional Vice President Africa & Middle East at IATA, was speaking as part of the agency’s annual general meeting that concludes in Dubai on Tuesday.

Last month, local officials confirmed that the unified visa system will be in place before the end of the year and will be easy to access for travellers.

“By the end of this year, the whole system will be in place,” said Khalid Jasim Al Midfa of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Authority (SCTDA). “(We) are working day and night and e-service is a vital part of it. We don’t want to complicate things for people and also maintain the same security level. It will be a very good initiative and we will see a positive outcome for regional economies.”

Positive outlook

Kamil further added that the travel outlook for the region looks upbeat especially with the announcement of the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport. "Leisure travellers often take into account the quality of airports," he explained. "New airports are able to pinpoint and address challenges such as overcrowding or inefficiencies that older airports may face. Better customer service tends to attract encourage traffic."