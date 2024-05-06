Conjoined Filipino twins arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential separation surgery

Photo: SPA

Filipino Siamese twins Akhizah and Ayeesha Yosoph arrived in Riyadh on board a Saudi evacuation plane facilitated by the Ministry of Health on Sunday. They were accompanied by their parents.

After arriving at King Khalid International Airport, the twins were promptly transferred to the King Abdullah Specialised Children's Hospital (KASCH) under the Ministry of National Guard. At KASCH, a medical team is assessing the twins' condition to determine the feasibility of performing a separation surgery.

This initiative came after the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Advisor at the Royal Court, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and head of the medical team overseeing the case, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their unwavering support. He commended their support and care to the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program and humanitarian endeavours at large.

Dr Al Rabeeah highlighted the programme's significance on a global scale, serving as a milestone in the field while aligning with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance the Kingdom's healthcare services to a prominent position.

Akhizah and Ayeesha's parents expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to them since their arrival in the Kingdom.

