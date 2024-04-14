Nine dead, rescue operations continue in Oman flash floods

Royal Oman Police moves students and other stranded people from Rawda School in Al Ghazal area to a safe place. Photo: Royal Oman Police/X

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 4:35 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 5:54 PM

At least nine people have died after their vehicles drifted away in flood waters in Oman on Sunday. The dead include six students, two residents and an expatriate, according to Oman News Agency.

Search is underway for eight missing people, ONA added.

Various parts of Oman is inundated after torrential rains that lashed the country resulted in flash floods.

Earlier, the body of a child was found at Wadi Al Batha in Al Mudhaibi. The body was found by the residents of the area, the Royal Oman Police said in a tweet.

Through the day, following multiple distress calls from people stranded in floodwaters -- on roads, subways and residential and commercial buildings -- police and their rescue teams were in action.

Even residents pulled out people to safety from many submerged areas. In a video posted on Instagram, people can be seen with children on their backs as others rescue them with a rope. The water in the area is almost reaching their waist level.

Watch video here:

Meanwhile, Wadi Samad Al Shan witnessed an unprecedented surge in water levels and breached the premises of Rawda School located in the Al Ghazal area, trapping people inside the building. .

Field teams of the Royal Oman Police, the Royal Army of Oman, the Civil Defense Authority and the ambulance moved students from the school to a safer place. Residents also pitched in moving stranded people.

Vehicles parked nearby were swept away by the forceful current. Watch storm.ae video here:

In another instance, police aviation rescued two people after a vehicle carrying a group of students drifted in a valley stream in the Samad Al-Shaan district. The other missing persons were being searched while those rescued have been taken to Ibra Reference Hospital.

Watch video:

The Royal Oman Police also informed about rescue efforts being underway for 20 people stranded in three houses at Wadi bin Khalid, Al Qahm area.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Oman have been directed to function in distance mode on Monday, April 15. An order in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation on Sunday.

