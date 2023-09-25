Two Bahraini soldiers killed in drone attack near Saudi-Yemen border

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 10:56 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 11:39 PM

Bahrain's military command said one of its officers and a soldier were killed in a drone attack by Houthi rebels while patrolling the Yemeni-Saudi border. A statement from the military said “a number” of soldiers were wounded in the attack early Monday.

The victims "were martyred while performing their sacred national duty to defend the southern borders of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia", the statement said.

In a statement on social media, the military said:

"The Bahrain Defence Force mourns its valiant men who sacrificed their lives for the sacred national duty and extend our sincere sympathy and condolences to the "families of the heroic martyrs".

On Monday morning, September 25, 2023, an officer and an individual died, and several members of the Bahraini Defence Task Force were wounded while fulfilling their national duty along the southern border of Saudi Arabia. They were part of the Arab Alliance forces participating in the 'Operation Decisive Storm and Operation Restoring Hope'. The Houthis carried out this heinous act of terrorism. They sent drones to target the Bahraini Task Force's positions within the territory of Saudi Arabia. This incident occurred despite an established ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

In response to this attack, a plane equipped with a skilled medical team was promptly dispatched to evacuate the wounded, injured, and bring the fallen heroes back to their homeland.

The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force extends its sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the courageous martyrs. May the Almighty Allah grant them solace and comfort in His mercy, and may He welcome them into His vast gardens alongside fellow martyrs, friends, and the righteous. We also pray for strength and patience for their grieving relatives during this difficult time. We belong to Allah, and Him, we shall return. May the Almighty grant a swift recovery to those who were injured in this tragic incident.

