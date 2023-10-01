7 arrested for defrauding elderly man with poor health of SR23 million in Saudi Arabia

Judge says in the verdict that Muhammad Yunus's company Grameen Telecom violated labour laws
A group of seven citizens have been arrested on the charges of financial fraud, forgery, money laundering, and more in Saudi Arabia.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the criminal organisation consisted of one person impersonating a lawyer, as well as a female lawyer, a government employee, a telecom company employee, and a real estate employee. They worked together to defraud an elderly man who was suffering from multiple ailments.
The one who impersonated a lawyer had previous knowledge of the victim, his financial affairs, and his deteriorating health. He took advantage of this knowledge to forge commercial contracts in the victim's name. The government employee and telecom company employee helped get government services and a SIM card in the victim's name. The real estate company employee also helped to file "false claims for goods in a false location," reported SPA.
The amount seized by the authorities after investigation of the criminals amounted to SR23 million. They also found that the man who impersonated a lawyer had set up an office without a licence, and had also faked his academic qualifications and personal information.
A criminal case was filed against the seven, who were arrested.
ALSO READ:
Judge says in the verdict that Muhammad Yunus's company Grameen Telecom violated labour laws
UAE's time zone is UTC+4; global time zones range from 12 hours before the UTC to 14 hours after
The UN said only a small team will stay behind to oversee the transportation of assets and disposal of UN-owned equipment
The perception of danger at the border, fragile norms in cultural institutions, Ukraine war fatigue, and a quagmire in Congress would embolden Trump to adopt a more muscular approach
The document establishes a set of guidelines that address the challenges posed by the use of unmanned aircraft systems
The Russian president describes 2024 as the "year of the family" in a message that did not mention Ukraine
Kremlin says it attacked decision-making centres and military facilities in retaliation for Ukraine's bombardment of Belgorod
Along with Pacific island nations such as Kiribati and Samoa, it is one the first to reach the end of 2023