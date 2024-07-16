E-Paper

4 killed in shooting incident near mosque in Oman, several injured

According to the Royal Oman Police, all security measures have been taken to deal with the situation

by

Web Desk
Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 7:28 AM

Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 8:04 AM

At least four people were killed and several others injured in a shooting incident near a mosque in Oman's Wadi Al Kabir on Tuesday.

According to preliminary information released by authorities, the Royal Oman Police swiftly dealt with a shooting incident in the vicinity of a mosque in eastern Muscat and implemented all security measures to contain the situation.


In a statement, the Omani Police said that the "shooting incident in the vicinity of a mosque in the Wadi Al Kabir region resulted in the death of four people and the injury of a number of others, according to preliminary information."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In a video that has now gone viral, several rounds of gunfire could be heard during the early morning hours. A large number of worshippers gathered for the Fajr (morning prayer) are seen running for cover as police sirens rang out and law enforcement vehicles surrounded the mosque.

The police further said that they have started collecting evidence and conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The authorities expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and extended their deepest sympathies to those affected by this tragedy. They also wished the injured victims a swift recovery.

