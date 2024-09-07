E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

4-day weekend: Saudi Arabia announces National Day holiday

In August, the Saudi General Entertainment Authority announced the theme of the National Day as 'We Dream and Achieve'

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 9:10 AM

Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 9:11 AM

Saudi Arabia has announced a 4-day weekend to mark its National Day on September 23, 2024.

The 94th National Day of the country falls on Monday, residents will get a 4-day long weekend starting from Friday, September 20.


In August, the Saudi General Entertainment Authority announced the theme of the National Day as 'We Dream and Achieve,' the Saudi Press Agency said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority urged all public and private institutions to use official and approved branding for the occasion, which can be accessed from their website.

On this day, in 1932, King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud issued a decree to unify all parts of the country as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World