4-day weekend: Saudi Arabia announces National Day holiday

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 9:10 AM Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 9:11 AM

Saudi Arabia has announced a 4-day weekend to mark its National Day on September 23, 2024.

The 94th National Day of the country falls on Monday, residents will get a 4-day long weekend starting from Friday, September 20.

In August, the Saudi General Entertainment Authority announced the theme of the National Day as 'We Dream and Achieve,' the Saudi Press Agency said.

