3 dead in horrific 12-vehicle pileup in Oman

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 1:24 PM

Three people have died in a collision between a truck and as many as 11 vehicles in Oman’s Liwa.

The deceased include two citizens and an expatriate, the Royal Oman Police posted on X.

The truck was coming from the opposite direction when it collided with the vehicles.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Investigation into the accident is underway.

ALSO READ: