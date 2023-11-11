282 people arrested for violating residency, labour law in Kuwait

Published: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 4:07 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 4:09 PM

Kuwaiti authorities arrested 282 people in the country for violating the law, the country's Ministry of Interior reported on Saturday.

The individuals were arrested for violating the Residence and Labour Law and owning two fake domestic labour offices, and a massage institute.

After investigation and search by multiple authorities, the violators were found in Khaitan, Hawalli, Al Dajeej, Kabd, Brayeh Salem, Salhiya, Mahboula, Fahaheel Markets, and Farwaniya areas of the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Legal measures are currently being taken against the criminals and they have been referred to the concerned authorities.

ALSO READ: