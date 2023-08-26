2 suspects undergo surgery to change fingerprints, arrested in Kuwait

Photo: X

Published: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 9:21 AM

Two Asian men, who changed their fingerprints in a surgery, were recently arrested in Kuwait for entering the country illegally.

In an attempt to sidestep the Gulf country's rules, the duo underwent a procedure to modify their fingerprints and hide their identities, according to Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI).

Little did they know, the authorities are equipped with advanced biometrics scanners. The General Directorate of Criminal Investigation, represented by the Maidan Hawalli Investigation Office, managed to retrieve their original biometric data.

They were then nabbed and referred to the authorities for legal action.

ALSO READ: