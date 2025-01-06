Mon, Jan 06, 2025 | Rajab 6, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Golden Globes 2025: 'The Brutalist,' 'Emilia Perez' win top film honours

Here's the full list of winners of the prestigious cinematic award

Published: Mon 6 Jan 2025, 9:16 AM

Updated: Mon 6 Jan 2025, 9:19 AM

  • By
  • Reuters

Photo: AP

"The Brutalist," the story of a Holocaust survivor who chases the American dream, and musical thriller "Emilia Perez" took home the first major movie honours of Hollywood's awards season at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

"The Brutalist" was named best movie drama and star Adrien Brody won best film actor. "Emilia Perez" claimed best movie musical or comedy.

Photo: Reuters

At the red-carpet ceremony in Beverly Hills, Demi Moore won best actress in a musical or comedy film for her leading role in "The Substance," the story of a fading actress seeking a fountain of youth.

"I'm just in shock right now," Moore, known for movies such as "St. Elmo's Fire" and "Ghost," said as she held her trophy on stage. "I've been doing this a long time, over 45 years. This is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor."

Photo: Reuters

Stan was named best actor in a film musical or comedy for "A Different Man," a movie about a man with facial disfigurement.

Zoe Saldana appeared overwhelmed when she was named best supporting film actress for playing a lawyer who helps a Mexican drug lord start a new life and transition to a woman in musical thriller "Emilia Perez."

Photo: AFP

Kieran Culkin was named best supporting film actor for "A Real Pain," a dramedy about cousins who travel to Poland to explore their family's roots.

At the start of the show, first-time host Nikki Glaser welcomed the celebrity crowd to "Ozempic's biggest night" and teased Timothee Chalamet, Harrison Ford, Selena Gomez and other power players in the audience.

Globe winners were chosen by 334 entertainment journalists from 85 countries, compared with roughly 9,000 voters who select the Academy Awards. The Globes voting body has been expanded in recent years and organizers instituted reforms after being criticized for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

List of winners

Film:

  • Best drama: "The Brutalist"
  • Best comedy or musical: "Emilia Pérez"
  • Best male actor, drama: Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
  • Best female actor, drama: Fernanda Torres, "I’m Still Here"
  • Best male actor, comedy or musical: Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man"
  • Best female actor, comedy or musical: Demi Moore, "The Substance"
  • Best male supporting actor: Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
  • Best female supporting actor: Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"
  • Best director: Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
  • Best animated film: "Flow"
  • Best non-English language film: "Emilia Pérez"
  • Best screenplay: Peter Straughan, "Conclave"
  • Best original score: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "Challengers"
  • Best original song: "El Mal," "Emilia Pérez"
  • Cinematic and box office achievement: "Wicked"

TV Series:

  • Best drama: "Shōgun"
  • Best comedy/musical series: "Hacks"
  • Best male actor, drama: Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shōgun"
  • Best female actor, drama: Anna Sawai, "Shōgun"
  • Best male supporting actor: Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"
  • Best female supporting actor: Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"
  • Best male actor, comedy/musical: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
  • Best female actor, comedy/musical: Jean Smart, "Hacks"
  • Best limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television: "Baby Reindeer"
  • Best performance by a male actor, limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television: Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"
  • Best performance by a female actor, limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television: Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

