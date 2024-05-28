Georgia adopts 'foreign influence' law despite protests

Photo: Reuters

Georgia's parliament voted on Tuesday to adopt a divisive "foreign influence" law targeting NGOs and the media, overcoming a presidential veto on the bill despite Western warnings the move could jeopardise the country's path to the European Union.

The law, which critics have compared to repressive Russian legislation used to silence dissent, forces groups receiving at least 20 percent of funding from abroad to register as "organisations pursuing the interests of a foreign power."

The proposal has drawn fierce opposition from Western governments including the United States, which said the measure risked "stifling" freedom of expression in the Black Sea Caucasus nation.

Brussels warned the measure was "incompatible" with the ex-Soviet republic's longstanding bid for EU membership, which is enshrined in the country's constitution and supported -- according to opinion polls -- by more than 80 percent of the population.

Lawmakers voted 84 to 4 to pass the bill on Tuesday, after overriding pro-EU President Salome Zurabishvili's veto.

Most opposition MPs walked out of the 150-seat chamber ahead of the vote.

The EU said that it deeply regretted the law being adopted, and foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the bloc was "considering all options to react to these developments".

Waving Georgian and EU flags, a large crowd of protesters outside parliament shouted during the vote.

Georgia has been gripped by a wave of unprecedented rallies for the past seven weeks since the ruling Georgian Dream party revived the plans, which are similar to measures it dropped last year after a public outcry.

Thousands rallied outside the parliament on Tuesday, with crowds swelling after the chamber voted to adopt the law.

"I feel so angry, I feel so frustrated. The most important thing right now is to not lose hope," protestor Lizi Kenchoshvili, 23, told AFP outside parliament minutes after the vote, vowing to continue protesting.

Opposition lawmaker Khatia Dekanoidze told AFP the result was to be expected.

"It's not about the law, it's about the geopolitical choice in favour of Russia. Right now we are waiting for the sanctions from the United States and also from the European Union," she said.

Prime Minister Khatia Dekanoidze said the idea of sanctions was not "serious".

"No one can punish the Georgian people, and no one can punish the authorities elected by the Georgian people," he told a press conference after the vote.