Gazans burn plastic waste to produce fuel

A Palestinian burns plastic waste to produce alternative fuel amid scarcity as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, in northern Gaza Strip, on September 5, 2024. — Reuters file

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 3:19 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 3:20 PM

With Israel blocking the entry of almost all fuel into Gaza to prevent its use by Hamas militants, some Palestinians in the north of the shattered territory have turned to using plastic waste to make their own.

"We walk for long distances to collect plastic and bring it from collapsed buildings and towers. Sometimes I'm afraid of reconnaissance (by Israeli military) and I'm afraid of rubble falling on me while I'm walking," Mostafa Mosleh, 16, said, holding items he'd picked up during his 13-hour daily rounds.

His relative, Mahmoud Mosleh, sorts out the items with other workers, cuts it into smaller parts and then burns them in a makeshift oven set up between the remains of buildings.

"I had the idea, and thank God, we managed with the help of God to turn plastic into gasoline and fuel," the 35-year-old displaced Gazan said. "We turned to this work due to the acute shortage of petroleum products".

Other Palestinians, like 53-year-old driver Farid Gomaa, head to Beit Lahia in the northern part of the strip to get some of the fuel produced by burning plastic, braving clashes between Hamas militants and Israeli forces and widespread Israeli airstrikes. "We come here amid the danger and we take a long commute to get a litre of fuel, which is cheaper than in other places," he said. The process of burning plastic is mired in challenges, and burns are a risk as well as bombardment, but after 11 months of war, the Gazans undertaking it are stoical.

"We walk with God's protection," Mahmoud said.