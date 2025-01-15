Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 24 Palestinians

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Jon anuary 15, 2025. — Reuters

Gaza's civil defence agency said on Wednesday that Israeli strikes killed at least 24 people across the Palestinian territory, with Israel's military saying it had targeted Hamas militants overnight.

The latest violence, following more than 15 months of war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, comes as truce mediator Qatar said negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal were in their "final stages".

The civil defence agency said in a statement that 11 bodies were brought to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip, after Israel struck a family home in Deir Al Balah city during the night.

A seven-year-old boy and three teenagers were among the dead, the agency said.

A separate strike targeted a school building used as shelter for war-displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, killing seven people and injuring several others, the civil defence agency said.

A third strike at dawn hit a house in the Al Nuseirat refugee camp, killing six people and injuring seven, the agency added.