Gaza doctor treats war victims after losing leg

A man carries an injured boy to receive medical care at the Ahli Arab Hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital, in Gaza City on January 4, 2025, amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. — AFP file

Palestinian paediatrician Khaled Al Saidani moves through his Gaza hospital with determination, using a prosthetic leg and an aluminium walker as he cares for children also injured in the war.

With a stethoscope draped over his shoulders, he carefully examines his patients at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, offering warm smiles and handshakes to the children as he moves from one to the next.

He knows all too well the devastating impact of wounds sustained during war, having lost his right leg after an Israeli air strike on his house last year.

"I was injured by shrapnel, and because I am diabetic, things got worse for me, and we had to amputate my leg," Dr Al Saidani told AFP at the hospital in central Gaza.

The prosthetic "is tiring and has several downsides, but I'm able to move and walk", he said as he examined a patient.

A child with bandaged fingers and an IV tube watched as Dr Al Saidani conducted an examination.

Al Aqsa Hospital, particularly its general ward, is crowded with patients and their relatives, many receiving treatment for injuries from Israeli bombardment.

The medical facility is located in Deir Al Balah, where Israeli forces have frequently clashed with Hamas militants.

Vast areas around Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital have seen heavy fighting since the war began.

In recent months, this has intensified as the military expanded its offensive, which was initially focused on the northern parts of the Palestinian territory.

The war in Gaza has taken a devastating toll on healthcare workers as well as medical facilities since it broke out on October 7, 2023, following a devastating attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

A recent report by UN experts, quoting figures provided by the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, said at least 1,057 Palestinian health and medical professionals have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

And on Wednesday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies lamented the "continuing attacks on health facilities across the Gaza Strip", which it said meant people were unable to access the treatment they need.