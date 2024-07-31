Gaza: Al Jazeera says reporter, cameraman killed in Israel strike

Palestinians dig graves at the al-Zawaida Cemetery, after the Israeli bombardment of the al-Bureij refugee Camp, in the central Gaza Strip on July 31, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 7:05 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 7:17 PM

Qatar's flagship Al Jazeera TV said on Wednesday that its reporter Ismail al-Ghoul and cameraman Ramy El Rify were killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza City.

Anas Al-Sharif, a colleague of the two dead journalists, told Al-Jazeera that Ghoul and Rifi were on mission to film near the house of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas chief killed in Iran earlier on Wednesday in an attack the movement blamed on Israel.